GERONIMO Booth space is available for the Geronimo Christmas in July Craft and Small Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the elementary school, 220 Iowa. Admission is $2.

Booth space has already been reserved to sell homemade jellies, woodwork, blankets, T-shirts and basketball shorts with Native American designs. There will be everything from naturally based pampering products to clothing, jewelry, handmade items, crocheted items, steeped tea and optical woodwork. There will be Scentsy, Tupperware, custom wood home decor, handmade wire work, ornaments, bows, wreaths, signs, bath balms, homemade dolls and foot care products.

"This will be our first attempt at this," said Lesley Mallow, one of the organizers. "We will also have Santa there to take pictures with the kids. We will have a craft area for kids. We will have a concession, along with our midget football team having a hot dog sale for a fundraiser."