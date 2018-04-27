Chisholm Trail car show will start today

DUNCAN Main Street Duncan will host the 11th annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show today and Saturday. The show was originally planned for the previous weekend but was rained out.

Registration will take place at the corner of 12th Street and Main beginning at 5 p.m. today for the annual Friday Night Cruise. Cost is $10 per car. Tailgate parties are welcome as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown district until 10 p.m. Along with the cruise the burnout contest will be held at 7 p.m. today at 12th and Main.

"The show and burnout contest continue to grow bigger every year," said Car Show Coordinator Jeff Bruehl, "and the people are coming from farther away; this year we even have people registered for the show from California, Louisiana and Texas."

Saturday will begin with registration from 8-11 a.m. at the corner of 12th and Main. Entries are $20 per vehicle. There are 36 categories with awards given to first and second place.