Child hurt in Olustee

Two people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Olustee in Jackson County.

The accident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Oklahoma 6 about 1.5 miles north of Olustee.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Tinsley, A 2004 Chevrolet driven by Caleb Wren, 25, of Olustee was southbound on Oklahoma 6 when the tread separated from the passenger side rear tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then left from the roadway to the right, struck a fence and rolled one-half time before coming to rest on its top.

A 2-year-old Olustee boy who was a passenger was taken to the Altus hospital, where he was treated and released. Tapanga McVaigh, 27, of Olustee was admitted to the Altus hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries. The driver and a 1-year-old Olustee girl who was a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.