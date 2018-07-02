Charges filed in jail assault case in Stephens County

A 21-year-old Marlow man who was awaiting sentencing for kidnapping his grandparents has new charges to worry about after he was identified as helping assault another Stephens County jail inmate.

Mayson Kale Phipps made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a pair of felony charges of assault and battery with dangerous weapon and possession of weapon by an inmate, court records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Phipps is accused of joining another inmate in the Sept. 20, 2017, assault of another inmate. Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Wheeler stated in a court affidavit that the inmate had been injured his face and torso were covered in blood and he was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. He'd suffered severe lacerations above the left eye, on the upper left lip, his right forehead had cuts and a large bump and he'd suffered a concussion. He received 15 stitches to his face.

The inmate told investigators he'd been in his cell sleeping while his cellmate was taking a shower. He awoke when the Central Control PA speaker told him to shut his door and he looked up to see Phipps and another inmate at his door, the affidavit states. The inmate said he has had ongoing trouble with the two men.

The deputy said video showed Phipps and the other inmate standing at the inmate's door before the assault at a time when they were supposed to be showering, the affidavit states. The two exchanged a handshake before they entered the cell for about 19 seconds and then immediately ran out, Wheeler stated.