Central FFA sets banquet

CENTRAL HIGH - The Central High FFA banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 4 in the Central High gym. The FFA chapter will celebrate accomplishments for the year and bestow awards. All supporters and friends are invited. A complimentary meal paid for by the FFA Chapter will be included.

FFA members Connor Kern and Garrett Thornton advanced from the district speech contest to the state FFA speech contest. Taylor Tugmon was selected a National FFA Scholarship winner, receiving a Ford Truck Scholarship sponsored by Billingsley Ford of Duncan. Maverick Williams will perform in the talent show at the state FFA convention and Central High has three State FFA Degree recipients: Brooke Cox, Maverick Williams and Taylor Tugmon.