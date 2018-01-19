Cement woman dies in accident

An 86-year-old Cement woman died in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Verden in Grady County.

Zella Faye Fulton died in the wreck sometime between 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of County Street 2760 and County Road 1380 about five miles south of Verden, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Fulton's 2006 Lincoln was southbound on County Street 2760 when the vehicle departed the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled into a creek bed. She was pinned for several hours. The cause of the accident is under investigation.