Caution urged in Highway 7 work zone

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is requesting drivers use caution near the junction of Oklahoma 7 and Oklahoma 65. Work began on Monday in the eastbound lanes and will continue for about 60 days, according to Cole VonFeldt, engineer for ODOT in the Duncan office.

Construction starts at the Pumpkin Center intersection and extends east to the Stephens County/Comanche County line. Traffic going east is reduced to one lane. From where speed limit signs reduce to 55 MPH as traffic approaches the intersection going eastbound, the speed limit will remain the same throughout the construction area.

"It is just for the eastbound lanes," VonFeldt said. "We're not doing anything for the westbound."

Cost for this project is just a little over $893,000. T&G Construction, Inc. of Lawton is doing the work.