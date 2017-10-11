You are here

Home » News » Area » Casino kicks off food drive

Casino kicks off food drive

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 2:50am Staff

DEVOL - As part of its Kiowa in the Community initiative, Kiowa Casino has kicked off its annual holiday canned food drive.

Patrons are encouraged to bring in five large cans of food; in exchange for their donations, each can draw for free play valued from $5 to $200. Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday.

"We are thankful to be part of a community that cares and provides for those in need," said Jim LaPorte, chief operating officer of the casino. "If you plan to visit our casino during this time, we encourage you to take part in this opportunity to help before the holidays, and we appreciate all of the generous contributions!"

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620