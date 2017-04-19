Carson to speak in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - HUD Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to speak at a memorial ceremony for the Oklahoma City bombing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Carson will visit Oklahoma City today, the 22nd anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building. The explosion killed 168 people, including 19 children. It was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil until the Sept. 11 attacks six years later.

Oklahoma City's Alfred P. Murrah Building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies. HUD lost 35 employees when the building was bombed, including a native Lawtonian, Clarence "Gene" Wilson. Fifty workers from the agency survived.