Carnegie voters face $4M issue

CARNEGIE Voters in the Carnegie Public Schools district will decide the fate of a $4.2 million school bond issue when they visit the polls Feb. 13.

The proposed 10-year bond issue would fund multiple projects around the school campus that have been in need of repair or replacement for some time. Chief among them will be the purchase and installation of new roofing for the middle school and high school buildings. The roofs on those buildings have never been replaced since they were originally built. A new heating and air system for the high school also will be part of the installation. This portion of the project will cost an estimated $3.24 million.

The district will also replace the heating and air system at the Memorial Building for an additional $50,000.

Another $755,000 will be dedicated to constructing and installing two storm shelters one at the elementary school building and another for the middle school and high school. The safety of students, faculty and staff is a top priority for the district.

Extracurricular activities would receive a boost in funding with this bond issue. Around $100,000 would be allocated to construct a new field house for the softball team and to renovate the football field house and "perform the necessary site improvements." The agricultural education program would receive $35,000 to purchase a new trailer.

The remaining $20,000 of funds would be allocated to smaller projects and improvements around the district. Proposals include a new safety entrance to the high school and middle school.