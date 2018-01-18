You are here

Carnegie man faces rape trial

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 4:09am Staff

ANADARKO  A 34-year-old Carnegie man charged with the 2016 rape of a 15-year-old girl entered a plea of not guilty and is slated for trial in August. 

Cecil Gordon entered the plea to a felony count of child sexual abuse before District Judge David A. Stephens on Wednesday in Caddo County District Court. He is slated to appear for the trial docket at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8. 

Investigators believe that Gordon's DNA ties him to the alleged sexual assault. According to an affidavit filed in court, the teenager reported the sexual assault to the Caddo County Sheriff's Office in August 2016. She said she'd tried to stop him but he overpowered her physically.

