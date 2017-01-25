You are here

Carnegie man accused of molesting 4-year-old

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 2:35am Staff

A Carnegie man accused of molesting a 4-year old girl is in jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Johnathon W. Sheffield made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County on a felony count of sexual abuse of a child under 12, court records indicate. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. 

Carnegie Police Officer William Miller stated in the arrest warrant affidavit that the investigation began Saturday. A state Department of Human Services case worker interviewed the child, who had first told another family member that Sheffield had touched her sexually. The child reiterated the claim several times.

