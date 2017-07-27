Car cruise, street dance coming to Cache

CACHE The Porter Hill Cruzers will sponsor the Cruzin' Cache at the Gateway to the Wichitas burn-out, street dance, car show and cruise Friday and Saturday in downtown Cache.

Friday's schedule will include a car cruise from 6-10 p.m. on C Avenue open to anyone. That will be followed by a free street dance with music from the Hi Way 62 Band. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Events Saturday will include a burn-out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for which registration will be $20; the first 100 registered for the show will receive free goodie bags with show plaques and other items. The car show will follow from 1-5 p.m. with registration set at $25 per vehicle.

Classes to be judged include street rods (pre-1950), classics (1950-59), classics (1960-84), Chevrolets (1955-57), Chevrolet Corvettes, motorcycles and trikes, rat rods, Ford Mustangs, low rider, trucks (pre-1955), trucks (1955-83), muscle cars and tuner imports.