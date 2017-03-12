Candidates will file for school board seats

Candidates will have three days to file for open school board seats in Southwest Oklahoma beginning Monday.

A handful of city offices also will be open for filing.

Candidates may file declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at county election boards in county courthouses throughout the region.

Board of Education Office 3 will be open in most of the region's independent and dependent school districts for the Feb. 13 annual school election. Winners of the independent school districts will serve five-year terms, while winners of the dependent school districts will serve three-year terms. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in that election, a runoff between the two candidates garnering the most votes will be April 3.

Filing packets may be picked up at county courthouses or downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, www.ok.gov/elections. Candidacy papers must be notarized.

In Lawton, Kelly Edwards holds Lawton Public Schools Board Area 3 seat after being selected on Aug. 17 by the Board of Education to fill the vacant seat. She plans to seek re-election.

The Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education Zone 4 seat will be open for filing. The five-year-term seat is held by board President Arthur Patrick, who plans to seek re-election.

Those filing at the Comanche County Courthouse need to be reminded that they cannot get their paperwork notarized at the courthouse, Sims said. "They will have to go to a tag agency or bank. That Information is especially important for those who plan to file at the last minute."

Open school board seats in Southwest Oklahoma all Office 3 seats are for five-year terms unless otherwise noted include:

Caddo County

Anadarko, Binger-Oney, Apache; Carnegie; Cement, Cyril; Fort Cobb-Broxton; and, Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center School District Office No. 3, Zone 5.

Comanche County

Cache; Chattanooga; Elgin; Indiahoma; Geronimo, also unexpired Office 2 seat; Fletcher; Sterling, Flower Mound, three-year term; and Bishop School, three-year term.