Candidates stand firm on educator expectations

Oklahomans aren't accepting lower expectations from their educators, candidates for State House and Senate said Tuesday.

And, while most were reluctant to set a firm figure on the salary a first-year teacher should make (there are some qualifiers), they all had opinions balancing the rising number of emergency certifications against keeping more trained teachers, and the effect higher tuition rates - necessary to offset state funding cuts - may be having on middle-and lower-income college students (explore other means of help).