Candidates continue to file for area school board seats

Today is the final day to file for open school board seats and a handful of municipal offices.

Candidates may file a declaration of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at county election board offices in county courthouses throughout the region.

Board of Education Office 3 will be open in most of the region's independent and dependent school districts for the Feb. 13 annual school election. Winners of the independent school districts will serve five-year terms, while winners of the dependent school districts will serve three-year terms. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in that election, a runoff between the two candidates garnering the most votes will be April 3. Filing packets can be picked up at county courthouses or downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, www.ok.gov/elections. Candidacy papers do need to be notarized.

Those filing at the Comanche County Courthouse need to be reminded that they cannot get their paperwork notarized at the courthouse, said Amy Sims Comanche County Election Board secretary.

"They will have to go to a tag agency or bank. That information is especially important for those who plan to file at the last minute."

Filing for school board seats in Southwest Oklahoma all Office 3 seats are for five-year terms unless otherwise noted, and italics denote Tuesday filings include:

Comanche County

(Comanche County filings may not be complete; call the election board at 353-1880 to verify filings.)