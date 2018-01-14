Candidate forum for Stephens County commissioners set Monday

COMANCHE A meet-the-candidates forum is set 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Randy Byford Building, 218 Oak Main, candidates for Stephens County Commissioner District 3.

Since the five candidates are all Democrats, only Independents and Democrats will be eligible to vote in the special election on Feb. 13. Registered Democrats in the City of Duncan Precincts 8, 12, 13 and 15, as well as Stephens County Precincts 41, 58, 59, 61 and 62, are eligible to vote.

Five men have filed for the seat vacated by the retirement of Dee Bowen at the end of December 2017. Bowen had served continuously on the board of county commissioners since January 2003.

Those who filed to run in this election are Terry Bishop, Russell Morgan, Tony Mitchell, Andy Powers and Emzla Pitts. All five men live in the Comanche area.

The forum is open to the public and hosted by the Chisholm Trail Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Committee, TwoBulls Group, Claud Gill Arena Association, Duncan Noon Lions Club, Stephens County Horse Fair, Duncan Chamber of Commerce and Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau.