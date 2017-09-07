Cache fire chief completes his first 6 months at helm

CACHE John Ellis recently completed his first six months as fire chief at Cache with relatively few major incidents and his first July 4 holiday with no blazes related to fireworks.

Ellis took over as fire chief on Dec. 12, 2016, following the retirement of longtime chief Dale Winham. Ellis, who has been with the department for 10 years, had previously served as assistant fire chief for one year after several years as lieutenant.

During the past few months that Ellis has led the Cache Volunteer Fire Department, the department's firefighters have responded to four structure fires, including one on July 2 that destroyed the home of Paul Runnels and his family south of the city on Woodlawn Road, another recent fire at a unit of the Cache Housing Authority, a fire that damaged land and structures at the former Eagle Park, and a shed fire on Post Oak Road.

Shortly after assuming duties as fire chief, Cache firefighters responded to a large fire that burned 60 hay bales during the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2016, in a pasture at the intersection of County Highway 115 and Southwest Coombs Road, which was followed a short time later by another large grass fire about 2 miles to the east at Airport Road and Southwest Coombs Road that was ruled as an arson.

Ellis said that during the first half of 2017 the department responded to a total of 240 calls; 111 of those were medical calls, including eight traffic accidents.

For the July 4 weekend, the City of Cache allowed residents to discharge fireworks as part of the nation's birthday on their own private properties, but by permit only, following action by the city council last month. Ellis said there were virtually no problems.

"We didn't get a single call on a fire due to fireworks, but we did respond to one medical call," he said.

The fire department, whose station is located on South 8th Street just north of the City Park, has a staff of 16 volunteer firefighters and seven vehicles a rescue truck, two fire engines, two brush trucks, a tanker and the fire chief's vehicle. The department serves an area of over 90 square miles mostly rural in western Comanche County that is bounded by Fort Sill's West Range to the north to near Southwest Baseline Road to the south and from Post Oak Road in the west to West 112th Street to the east, along with a couple of square miles eastward to 97th Street south of the Goodyear tire plant.