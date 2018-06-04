Cache Cars & Coffee set

CACHE The 3SC Car Club will sponsor Cache Cars & Coffee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Cache School Auditorium.

Free coffee and doughnuts will be served during the event. Admission is free.

The Cache Area Chamber of Commerce will give away tool kits as part of a raffle, and Discount Tire Co. will give away prizes and gift cards. The Puerto Rico To Go food truck will sell food.

Jaysen Clements, president of both the chamber and the car club, said this will be second time for the event, which was first staged March 3.

"We're going to keep going with it," he said. "The first one was successful so we hope to do it every month on the first Saturday. It's a get-together event for car guys."