Business Development Center earns approval

The new Business Development Center has been officially certified by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education learned Tuesday evening.

"We achieved a milestone today. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce came down to inspect our business incubator and they have certified it," said Bill Cunningham, director of Business & Industry Services. "We became the 36th certified incubator in the state of Oklahoma."

Progress on the Business Development Center

The board approved the purchase of an Epilog Mini Size 18-by-12 40-watt Co2 laser engraver for $19,867 from Teaching Systems Inc., the lowest bidder.

The engraver can engrave and cut designs from a variety of materials and will help the center's tenants to make prototypes, he said.

The board approved the center's kitchen equipment use policy and fee schedule as well as the room use fees for the main lecture hall and the large and small conference rooms in the tech center.

The fees for the lecture hall and conference rooms are for non-tenant use, Cunningham said. Tenants of the center have access to the rooms covered under their rent. The fees for conference rooms by the hour, or if over four hours, by the day for the public and for the Economic Development Center members are:

McMahon Lecture Hall: Day fee, $300 public, $250 EDC; Green Family Trust Conference Room: Day, $80 public, $60 EDC; hourly, $20 public, $15 EDC;

Small conference room: Day, $60 public, $40 EDC; hourly, $15 public, $10 EDC.

Instruction Director James Bishop briefed the board about results of the annual Gallup Student Poll report. The online poll was conducted in October at both Great Plains campuses. Adult students were not included. The resulting measurement of engagement, hope, entrepreneurial aspiration and career/financial literacy from the students at the two campuses were compared against national results. They were also compared against last year's or the past three years' results depending on how many years a particular question was asked.

The conclusion of all the measurements is that "students' hope went up in Lawton and down in Frederick. Student engagement went down in Lawton and stayed the same in Frederick," Bishop said.