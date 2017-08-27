Bugling elk tours planned at refuge

Bugling elk tours for the general public will be conducted at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge from Sept. 3 through Oct. 21.

Reservations are required and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday. To place a reservation, call the Refuge Visitor Center on the following line only, 580-429-2197, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evening elk tours starting at 5:30 p.m. will be conducted on Sept. 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 24. Evening elk tours starting at 5 p.m. will be conducted on Oct. 1, 8, 14, 15 and 21. Early morning elk tours starting at 6:30 a.m. will be offered only on the following Saturdays: Sept. 16 and 30 and Oct. 7.

The tours will take participants into the refuge's Special Use Area during the height of the elk mating season, a unique opportunity for wildlife viewing. At this time of year the bull elk compete for available females to form their harems. To vent their feelings of frustration and aggression, the bull elk produces a high-pitched whistling sound. Tour participants have the opportunity to hear the bugling and to view elk in their natural habitat. Members of the Association of Friends of the Wichitas serve as interpretive guides for the tours.

Tour participants will meet at the Refuge Visitor Center located at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet and map from one of the dispensers located at each of the five entrances. Wheelchair access is available if requested at time of reservation. Each tour will last approximately two hours. Due to the length of the program, children must be at least 8 years of age to participate.

The refuge's public interpretive program is intended for individuals and family groups of six persons or less. Only one family's reservation will be accepted per telephone call.