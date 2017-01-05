Budget includes 2.1 pct. troop pay hike

WASHINGTON (AP) Retired miners, college students and Planned Parenthood are winners in the $1.1 trillion spending bill unveiled on Monday. Losers are the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, efforts to store nuclear waste at Nevada's Yucca Mountain and President Donald Trump, who had many of his recommendations rejected by Republican and Democrats.

The catchall spending bill would fund government operations through September, rebuffing cuts to popular domestic programs targeted by Trump such as medical research, the Environmental Protection Agency, foreign aid and infrastructure grants.

Democrats played a strong hand in the budget talks since their votes are needed to pass the bill, even though Republicans control both the White House and Congress. As a result, the measure doesn't look much different than the deal that could have been struck on President Barack Obama's watch last year.

A look at some winners and losers in the bill that funds the government through Sept. 30: