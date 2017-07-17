Broadway-style revue coming to Simmons Center

DUNCAN A Broadway-style theatrical revue of the Chisholm Trail and Great American Songs of the West will be presented by the Michael Lasser Trio in the Simmons Center Theater at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is sponsored by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center as part of the Chisholm Trail 150th anniversary celebration.

Tickets are $20 or $10 for members and students and available at the Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway. For ticket information call 580-252-6692.

Stacy Cramer Moore, Heritage Center director, said the show is a Broadway-style show, not country and western music. Many of the songs will be anywhere from 50 to 100 years old, true classics in the world of song, according to Moore.

Lasser narrates the history of classic songs, which Cindy Miller and Alan Jones perform. Each of the trio also performs with big bands, like the Benny Goodman Tribute Band and Central New York Jazz Ensemble.

"Cindy Miller sings. Alan Jones plays piano and sings. I talk," said Michael Lasser. "I'm not a musician. We've been appearing together for nearly 15 years. I tell some stories, add a little history and talk about the songs.