Boyfriend dead; hunt on for missing woman

TULSA - Tulsa police are searching near the home of a missing woman's boyfriend for the woman.

Sgt. Dave Walker said Wednesday that officers using search dogs were in a wooded area of north Tulsa looking for the body of 29-year-old Samantha Puckett.

Puckett was last heard from by her family on Nov. 7.

Walker said there is no credible evidence that Puckett's body is in the area being searched, but it is a location that was readily accessible to the boyfriend. The boyfriend, whose name hasn't been released, shot and killed himself Dec. 21 as officers forced their way into his home in an attempt to question him about Puckett's disappearance.