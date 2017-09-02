Bones found in Cotton County

The state medical examiner and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the identification of skeletal remains found in far southern Cotton County Tuesday afternoon.

Cotton County Sheriff's Deputies closed off the area around the mile marker 1 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 44 around 2 p.m. Tuesday after the remains were found in the brush east of the roadway. According to updates posted to the department's Facebook page, the on-ramp was closed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation until OSBI agents and members of the medical examiner's archaeology team could go over the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Drone launched at scene

A drone was brought in to survey and photograph the area before investigators began walking the scene. A GPS map gridded the scene shortly before 10 a.m. The skeletal remains were collected and sent ahead to the medical examiner's Oklahoma City office by 1:30 p.m. The on-ramp was opened shortly afterwards. The OSBI continues to investigate.