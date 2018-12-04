Bond set at $5 million for man accused in homicide

Bond was set at $5 million for an 18-year-old Duncan man who told investigators he'd shot and killed his child's mother.

Kevin Ray Miller made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court after Oklahoma Indigent Defense System counselor Ron Williams was appointed his public defender, court records indicate. Miller was charged with first-degree murder for the Saturday morning killing of Caitlin Harmon, 19. If convicted, Miller faces imprisonment up to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Miller may have been influenced to commit the murder by any and/or a combination of mental health issues, the devil, drugs, or concerns about a possible child custody case, according to investigators. His mother told police that he'd suffered mental health issues and has been in two different mental health facilities in the past year. According to the court affidavit, she believes Miller is possessed by a demon and that she and her husband had taken him to a priest in Tulsa to have it removed. The mother called police after finding Harmon suffering from a bullet wound to the back of the head in Miller's bedroom at her home at 737 Drexal Place in Duncan.

Harmon had been staying with Miller and his family to visit their 2-year-old daughter; his parents have custody of the toddler. Harmon is married to a military man from San Antonio, Texas, who is deployed to Iraq.

During questioning, Miller told investigators there wasn't a romantic relationship with Harmon but admitted she'd given him a hickey (prominently featured in his mug shot), the affidavit states. Miller said he'd not felt like himself and "was seeing faces and hearing voices." He admitted to shooting her in the back of the head while she was watching Netflix's "Riverdale" on her cellphone she didn't hear his approach due to wearing earphones.