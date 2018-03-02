Bond issues face voters in Grandfield, Granite

Voters in the Grandfield school district in Tillman County will decide on two school bond issues totaling $475,000 for buildings and transportation on Feb. 13.

Proposition 1 is a $325,000 bond issue to provide funding for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings and acquisition of school furnishings, fixtures and equipment. Proposition 2 is a $150,000 bond for transportation.

Grandfield Superintendent James Higdon said funding from Proposition 1 would be used for facility improvements, technology upgrades and other needs, along with the purchases of two vehicles. The facility improvements would include the purchase and installation of new doors, fencing, restroom fixtures, new flooring, lights and fans for the elementary school gym; construction of restroom facilities at the softball field; the purchase of a new ice machine and water softener for the cafeteria; and technology equipment districtwide.

The vehicles to be purchased from Proposition 1 funding would be a pickup truck and a utility vehicle such as a Chevrolet Suburban or equivalent.

Proposition 2 funding would be used for the purchases of 29- and 65-passenger school buses.

Higdon said the restroom fixtures and other improvements would be a continuation of improvements that began with funding from a previous bond issue approved by district voters five years ago.