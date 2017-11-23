Bomb plot suspect found competent to stand trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) A man accused of trying to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank in August has been found mentally competent to face trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon T. Erwin said Tuesday that Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, isn't suffering from a mental disease and can assist in his defense. The judge said his ruling was based on results of a psychological evaluation conducted earlier this month.

Varnell's mental state has been at the forefront of the case after his family noted his history of schizophrenia, The Oklahoman reported. His family said Varnell has been in numerous mental hospitals since he was 16 years old.