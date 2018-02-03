Body found in park is 22-year-old man

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) A body discovered in a northeastern Oklahoma park has been identified as that of a missing 22-year-old man.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner said Thursday that the body was that of Lucas Niko Ashlock, who had been reported missing on Feb. 20.

Cherokee County officials say Ashlock's body was discovered on Tuesday in a creek bed in the area of Rocky Ford State Park near Tahlequah. How Ashlock died has not been determined but authorities have said they do not suspect foul play.