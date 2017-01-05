Body found in Duncan trash, arrest made

DUNCAN Police are investigating a homicide after a detective's search for a missing person resulted in finding a body inside a dumpster over the weekend.

Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said the discovery of the body began after a request for an attempt to locate the man was made with the department. A detective went to the man's home on Elder Avenue in search of him and, when no one answered, began to look around.

"A detective ... went to the house around 10 or 11 p.m., looked in the dumpster and found the person he was looking for," Ford said. "He found a body in the trash container at the home."

The body was wrapped up. Investigators gained search warrants and called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the tech work, Ford said. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy.

"We have a suspect who has basically given a statement on it," Ford said.