You are here

Home » News » Area » Body found in Duncan trash, arrest made

Body found in Duncan trash, arrest made

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 11:25pm Scott Rains

DUNCAN  Police are investigating a homicide after a detective's search for a missing person resulted in finding a body inside a dumpster over the weekend.

Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said the discovery of the body began after a request for an attempt to locate the man was made with the department. A detective went to the man's home on Elder Avenue in search of him and, when no one answered, began to look around.

"A detective ... went to the house around 10 or 11 p.m., looked in the dumpster and found the person he was looking for," Ford said. "He found a body in the trash container at the home."

The body was wrapped up. Investigators gained search warrants and called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the tech work, Ford said. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy.

"We have a suspect who has basically given a statement on it," Ford said.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620