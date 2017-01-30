Bizarre Bazaar Saturday in MP

MEDICINE PARK A different kind of bazaar a Bizarre Bazaar will take place Saturday in the Medicine Park Music Hall.

Sara Williams, co-organizer and owner of Redneck Candles, helped put the bazaar together with the assistance of Old Plantation Restaurant owners Chad and Jenna Thornton. She wanted to create a new event in Medicine Park and offer people a chance to enjoy local wares they might not be able to find anywhere else.

"You're not going to find no direct sales here," she said. "There's not going to be Scentsy, Lularoe or anything like that. Most of this stuff is made here in Oklahoma or the surrounding area."

Thirty vendors have signed up for the bazaar. Williams sent out an initial 300 applications to various vendors across the area and received 213 in return. She and the Thorntons had to pare that number down to 30 because the Music Hall can't hold any more. It's a good problem to have because it allowed her to limit the number of vendors for various items.

"As someone who sold at a lot of shows in the past, we might get put right next to a bunch of other candle vendors and it just ruins everyone's time," Williams said. "We limited it to no more than three vendors of any type. So only three candle vendors, only three T-shirt vendors and so on. We wanted to spread it out so we can get as many different types of items in there for sale as we can."