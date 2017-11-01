Bill proposed for student suspensions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make elementary school students subject to out-of-school suspensions for assaulting teachers and other school employees.

Republican state Sen. Ron Sharp recently filed the bill, which would expand the list of students who can be suspended for violent acts to include students in grades three through five.

"These third-graders today are not the third-graders of yesteryear," Sharp said Monday. "They're big and strong, and they are attacking teachers and other students. It's a problem today in our public schools."

The Professional Oklahoma Educators organization requested the expansion, The Oklahoman reported. Executive director Ginger Tinney said some of the group's members have been assaulted by students.