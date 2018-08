ALTUS A 22-year-old bicyclist was sent to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition following a Wednesday night wreck with a car driven by a teen.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said the wreck was reported around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Tamarack Road. A 22-year-old man and a female were riding bicycles eastbound when a Pontiac car driven by a 17-year-old male struck the bicyclist.