Beer could dry up in area counties

WAURIKA Waurika Chamber of Commerce member Jessica Coody is worried about the county's businesses.

The county doesn't allow liquor-by-the-drink sales, so establishments have to sell low-point beer. At Waurika's annual Rattlesnake Festival, the fire department's fundraiser is selling beer.

But on Oct. 1, 2018, only high-point beer will be available in Oklahoma. Jefferson and 17 other counties that do not allow liquor-by-the-drink sales will no longer be able to sell beer.

Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission Director A. Keith Burt said the agency has heard also from Harper, Ellis and Caddo counties about how to allow liquor-by-the-drink.

"There certainly seems to be an uptick in interest in getting liquor-by-the-drink in some counties," Burt said. "I think everyone sees October 1, 2018, coming and they're trying to prepare for it."

The Jefferson County line borders the Red River and stretches north to Waurika Lake.

"Our county receives $100,000 annually in alcohol sales tax," Coody said. "We would lose a large chunk of that."