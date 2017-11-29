Bank awards cash to support area teachers

Five teachers from Southwest Oklahoma were recently awarded $500 each by Arvest Bank.

The bank awarded a total of $16,500 to 33 teachers, selected from nominations made online from 90 communities across the state, during the We Love OK Teachers campaign launched in October.

Southwest Oklahoma teachers named are Alissa Mulkey Hemphill, Duncan's Horace Mann Elementary; Cassidy Edwards, Chickasha's Bill Wallace Elementary; Rebekah McAnally, Elgin Middle School; April Bowden, Lawton's Woodland Hills Elementary; and Denis Hoodenpyle Tulloh, Walters Elementary.