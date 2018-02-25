BAE manager named to Operation Homefront board

SAN ANTONIO Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Williams has joined the national board of directors of Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that has been serving America's military families since 2002.

Williams is the manager of business development at BAE Systems for Oklahoma and Missouri.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Williams is a world-class leader with a clear understanding of what our military families need both while they serve our great nation and as they transition back to their civilian communities. He will be a huge asset to our organization and ultimately the military families we seek to serve," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront.

As the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding officers, Williams monitored and served as an advocate for all enlisted personnel within his units. He provided counsel and guidance to soldiers, including non-commissioned officers, within their chain of command. He was responsible for the training, discipline and professional development of all soldiers within the command and was the principal adviser on the assignment of all enlisted personnel within the command.

"Universally respected in the military and in the business world for his judgment and leadership skills, Anthony is a great addition to the Operation Homefront board," said retired Lt. Gen. Brian Arnold, chairman of Operation Homefront's board of directors. "His expertise will be invaluable in helping us continue to accomplish our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."