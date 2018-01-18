Bacon and eggs, hand-made Amish quilt should attract many to Elgin Library fundraiser Saturday

ELGIN Bacon and eggs, sausage and biscuits and just about every other manner of breakfast food will be on the menu at the annual Elgin Community Library breakfast fundraiser Saturday.

The Masons of Pilot Lodge 367 will donate their time from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mason's Lodge downtown to provide a hearty breakfast for a good cause raising funds to be donated to the community library. In its fifth year, the breakfast has become a major fundraising opportunity for the library. A $5 ticket purchases a breakfast with bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and more. Jeanne Cook, chairman of the Elgin Community Library board, said this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy good food, spend time with friends and give a little something back to the community.

"It's hard to beat a deal like this," she said. "You're not going to go hungry."

The Friends of the Elgin Community Library will also be on hand to auction and sell numerous items, including a hand-crocheted baby blanket, a cast iron dutch oven set and more. The premier piece this year will be an authentic handmade Amish quilt, which was donated to the group by Juli Tanzi, a former member. Tickets are $5 apiece or can be purchased in a bundle of five for $20.

"We're going to have the drawing at 10 a.m. at the breakfast," Cook said. "You do not have to be in attendance to win."