Autopsy: Manhunt subject shot at least 20 times

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man who led Oklahoma law enforcement officers on a weeklong manhunt was shot at least 20 times during a gun battle with authorities, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

Michael Dale Vance Jr. died from a perforating gunshot wound to the neck, according to the report prepared by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. But the report also says Vance, 38, of Chandler, had a variety of other gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and pelvic area. In addition, the autopsy found two gunshot wounds from the earlier gun battle with police that were healing.

The manhunt for Vance began on Oct. 23 after he allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers in central Oklahoma. It ended when Vance was killed on Oct. 30 during a shootout on a county road near the town of Leedey, about 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Video from two dashboard-mounted cameras in Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicles and from a helicopter that was following the chase overhead show Vance, who was driving a stolen flat-bed pickup truck, careen through a roadblock as troopers fired at his vehicle. Several troopers then joined in the chase and fired at Vance, who was returning fire with an assault rifle loaded with two 30-round magazines.