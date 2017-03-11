Authorities seek clues to help solve mystery of Carnegie woman's death

With little information or signs of progress available, investigators continue to ask the public for tips regarding the death of a Carnegie woman and the location of a person of interest.

The Caddo County Sheriff's Office earlier this week identified Byron Yeahquo, aka Byron Tongkeamah, 32, as a person they want to question about Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule's death. On Thursday they updated identifying information about him.

Kaudlekaule, 30, of Carnegie, was found the morning of Oct. 26 by Caddo County employees who were mowing in the area of Caddo County Road 1320, 1 mile west of County Street 2500 and 2 miles east of Carnegie. She was identified by her fingerprints. Requests for information about in what condition she was found in, whether there had been trauma and what, if any, evidence may have been left at the scene have resulted in dead ends.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was called in and is taking the lead in the case. Kaudlekaule's body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and toxicology tests.

Yeahquo is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. A Native American man, he is "a known IBH (Indian Brotherhood) gang member: and is known to frequent Carnegie, although he could be anywhere," according to the update. He has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on a larceny charge in Caddo County. Investigators haven't offered insight into Yahquo's connection to the case. A sheriff's spokesperson said that the investigation is continuing.