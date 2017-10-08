Authorities probing death of local disabled man in Frederick

The Tuesday morning discovery of a 73-year-old Lawton man's body in a Frederick ditch has state investigators looking for answers and possible evidence of a crime.

A Farmers Co-Op employee found Curtis Thompson in a drainage ditch at 218 S. 7th just after 10 a.m., according to a release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Thompson was living in Lawton but grew up in Frederick. He was in Frederick attending family and school reunions.

The OSBI took over the investigation from Frederick police on Tuesday and has been gathering information and possible evidence in his death. Little further information is being released concerning questions about possible trauma to Thompson's body until after the state Medical Examiner's office conducts an autopsy, said Jessica Brown, OSBI Information Officer. There is every reason to investigate, she said.