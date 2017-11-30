Authorities identify slain elderly couple

HENRYETTA Authorities have identified the remains of a man and woman who were reported missing in eastern Oklahoma.

The remains have been identified as those of 81-year-old Virgil Ingraham and 84-year-old Rowena Ingraham. The Oklahoma City residents were reported missing around the time their bodies were found on Nov. 21.

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the bureau said the bodies were found near Interstate 40 and Tiger Mountain Road, about 7 miles east of Henryetta. Authorities say they're searching for a person to bring in for questioning.