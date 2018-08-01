ASCOG funding 15 projects with REAP grants

DUNCAN The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments is funding 15 projects for a total of $754,250 in Rural Economic Action Plan Grants.

Applicants will meet with ASCOG representatives at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center, 1401 Michigan, Room C, in Chickasha to sign contracts. REAP funding is provided by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Applicants will be paid when they present receipts or invoices for the work performed, according to Ronnie Ward, executive director for ASCOG. Applicants will have until June 30, 2019, to complete their respective projects.

There were 42 applicants for 37 projects with a total of $1,895,661 requested in this round of REAP grants for 2018. Three county commissioners each applied for one project in Jefferson County, three from Tillman County and two from Grady County. Ward said that's why there were more applicants than projects.

"We hope to fund three more (grants) in April for an additional $190,000 if we have no budget cuts to the program between now and then," Ward said. "We are awarding 90 percent of available funds to 15 applicants. If there are no cuts to the program between now and April 2018, we have three additional projects to be funded then."

The City of Comanche was approved for one of the grants to help bring its drinking water up state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) requirements. The city has been working on mandated water quality improvements to lower trihalomethane levels.