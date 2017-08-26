Artist touches young hearts with sound of music

DUNCAN About 800 boys and girls in Duncan enjoyed music and were impressed by stories shared Friday by world-class violinist David Kim.

Kim, who is concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and who is slated to perform in concert this evening with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, accepted an invitation to visit with and play for children who nearly packed the auditorium at Duncan High School. Accompanied by LPO Conductor Jon Kalbfleisch on piano, Kim played several pieces composed by the likes of Johannes Brahms and Ned Rorem. He also shared with students stories about his violin, a valuable work of art crafted in Italy in 1757, and also about himself.

Kim said he picked up his first one-eighth-size violin at the tender age of 3 and immediately fell in love with it and with music that "touches your heart." Encouraged by his mother, he practiced daily all through his childhood.

Though it was tiresome at times, he admitted, his passion for music never waned and it has allowed him to perform for and enjoy audiences around the globe.

Kim said he would encourage any boy or girl with interest in music to explore it. It doesn't have to cost a lot, he said, it can make a world of difference "and it's great fun. If not for music I wouldn't be here with you today."

Duncan High School Band Program Director Jeramy Haas, who helped to coordinate Kim's visit with assistance provided by the McCasland Foundation, said he thought the program might very well open up eyes and ears of youngsters to the great possibilities of music.