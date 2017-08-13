Artificial turf put down in stadium

DUNCAN Friday night lights will shine bright on a new and improved field this football season at Halliburton Stadium in Duncan.

A new artificial turf surface was put down recently, ushering in a new era in the history of the storied stadium that dates to 1941.

The fresh green gridiron will no longer have to be chalked before games. Even more important than that, though, according to Athletic Director and Coach Craig Benson, the field will no longer have to be watered, which will save the district both money and time. Additionally, the field will have increased "playability" meaning practices for the football team, the band or any of the other teams that rely on it won't ever have to be called off in the future after rain or other bad weather.

The $750,000 cost of the improvement was covered by a combination of private donations and a grant provided by the Ripken Foundation. "Not a dollar" of school-related money was used, Benson said.

It's worth noting that most of the natural turf that Demon football teams played on for years was taken up and moved to Duncan Middle School to improve a practice field there.

Layers of sub-materials beneath the stadium's new artificial turf should give it good drainage and durability. In addition to its bright new look, the playing surface has a cushiony feel. It was provided by Fields Inc., a veteran player in the artificial surface manufacturing industry, and is the same kind of turf that the Baltimore Ravens play on in the NFL, Benson said.