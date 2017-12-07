Arrests made in Altus home shootings

ALTUS Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a string of recent shooting incidents that occurred at homes in Altus , including the home of a police officer.

OHP tac team calledto assist with arrests

The 20-year-old suspects were taken into custody at a residence at 914 Loyadell. Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail on complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Altus Deputy Police Chief Tim Scott said an incident Tuesday started when officers went to serve search warrants at that residence. Two subjects came out and told police there were more people inside who were armed. Police then called in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team in order to secure the house.

Scott said he was not sure how many people were involved, but did report that no shots were fired.

There were four shooting incidents investigated by Altus police between Saturday morning and Monday morning. The first incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Commerce, police reported. A parked vehicle was struck by gunfire and officers recovered shell casings. The other three incidents occurred early Monday morning including one at 3:40 a.m. at the same residence in the 500 block of West Commerce. That was followed about 20 minutes later by an incident in the 200 block of Sequoyah.