Area students on state advisory council

MacArthur High School student Louis Jackson will join 96 other Oklahoma students at the 2017 Superintendent's Student Advisory Council meeting at 10 a.m. today at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Other Southwest Oklahoma students slated to attend the council are: Caleb Morrow, Altus; BraeDon Borden, Anadarko; Grant Braught and Caroline Sullivan, Duncan; Sonia Coffin, Hobart; Andrew Coffey and Spencer Stephens, Snyder; and, Cassidy Griffin, Walters. Students from across the state, all nominated by the superintendents of their districts, were chosen to participate in the council and are expected to come prepared to discuss top concerns about public education in the state.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister formed the council to provide a forum for students' voices and concerns.