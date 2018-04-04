Area school bond issues get approval

Southwest Oklahomans voters overwhelmingly passed school bonds in Indiahoma and Comanche Tuesday. Meanwhile, Duncan re-elected its mayor and Greer County voters approved the extension of a half-cent sales tax to improve county facilities.

Indiahoma voters approved a $430,000 school bond proposal by a vote of 121 to 34.

With 78 percent approval, the western Comanche County community supported the funds which will be used for facility improvements, including repairing and renovating school restrooms and to replace the existing gym floor. It will also allow for a re-upgrade and renovation of classrooms and the hall floor and the replacement of old heating and air conditioning equipment. The bond will be payable over a 10-year-period.

"I am just elated. I am so excited I can hardly wait to get started and I know our students are going to be so, so, so happy," said Superintendent Deanna Voegeli. "Very soon we will have an agenda item at next Tuesday's school board meeting, open up for bids and see how it plays out."

Voegeli said that with school letting out in May, it's hoped that June will offer the perfect starting place.

"It should work out just absolutely perfect," Voegeli said. "I want to say a humongous thank you to the community of Indiahoma for supporting their school."

Duncan mayoral

Duncan Mayor Ritchie D. Dennington received 56 percent of the vote over Gene Brown with a tally of 722 to 612. This will be Dennington's second three-year term and his second decision over Brown in a mayoral contest. Brown previously served three terms in the leadership post.

"I'm really happy that I won, needless to say," Dennington said. "Gene's a nice guy and Duncan would have won either way. It was a good close race."

The second-term mayor said the new term will include improvement of "a lot of quality of life things" for the Stephens County seat. Along with fixing street lights, a recently completed street survey has led to a plan that Dennington said he looks forward to start implementing in an organized way. The next big project is a partnership with an engineering company to plan improvements to Duncan's water quality.