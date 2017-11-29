Area organizations awarded grants

Forty-four area charitable organizations received $163,042 in endowment earnings at the Lawton Community Foundation annual distribution event recently.

Additionally, $89,325 was awarded to 22 nonprofits through two grant programs.

"A charitable organization endowment at the Lawton Community Foundation is more than financial support it's a partnership," George Bridges, president of the Lawton Community Foundation board of trustees, said in a news release. "Together, they embark on a journey to make a permanent, sustainable impact on the community."

An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation administers permanent endowment funds for the benefit of area nonprofits. Each fall, participating charitable organizations receive an annual distribution check based on 5 percent of the fund's average market value over the prior 12 quarters.

"We are so grateful to the Lawton Community Foundation for their help and support over the years," said Nancy Arntz, president of Giddy Up 'n' Go, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with special needs. "Our program has advanced because of the grants we have received."

The Lawton Community Foundation awarded $44,325 in grants to 10 area charitable organizations through the Community Grants program and $45,000 to 15 nonprofits through the Matching Grants program.

Each year, Community Grants of up to $5,000 each are awarded to nonprofits from Lawton and the surrounding area for projects to improve the quality of life and provide opportunities for citizens.

Recipients named

Grants were awarded to the following organizations.

Armed Service YMCA Lawton-Fort Sill $5,000 TO support its child care program for civilian and military families.

Senior Center for Creative Living $3,500 to replace and update staff computers.

Lawton Police Department $5,000 to send a police executive to the Southern Police Institute for succession planning and training.

Giddy Up 'N' Go $4,325 for improvements to horse stalls, grooming supplies, supplements and first aid items.

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma $5,000 for its Be a Friend First (BFF) program, a bully prevention program in Lawton Public Schools that provides girls unique, girl-specific strategies to deal with relational aggression.

Lawton High School $3,000 for the Ignition Freshmen Mentoring program that provides support and guidance to freshmen from upperclassmen, teachers and administrators to increase student success throughout their high school careers.