Area gets more rain; fire danger still high elsewhere

A round of light to moderate rains showered Southwest Oklahoma during the late morning and early afternoon hours along with cooler temperatures.

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.18 of an inch while Fort Sill received 0.37 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.79 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.09 of an inch.

Area totals

Rainfall totals at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Velma, 0.62 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.35 of an inch; Waurika, 0.32 of an inch; Walters, 0.31 of an inch; Medicine Park, 0.12 of an inch; Grandfield, 0.11 of an inch; Hobart, 0.08 of an inch; and Tipton, Altus, Mangum and Fort Cobb, each 0.01 of an inch.

State faces fire threats

Thunderstorms developed in central and eastern Oklahoma while western areas of the state face a critical fire danger.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms with heavy rain began early Tuesday afternoon in southern and eastern Oklahoma and could produce heavy rain and hail in the state.