Area chambers to host legislative reception

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce membership will join six other Southwest Oklahoma chambers to host the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative Reception Feb. 7 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

The reception allows chamber members, legislators and state officials to gather for an evening of hors d'oeuveres, socialization and discussion.

"This gives our chamber members the opportunity to mingle with our state legislators in a relaxed environment," said Mark Brace, chamber chairman. "This event allows those who attend to develop relationships and ask questions of these decision-makers and show the economic importance of Southwest Oklahoma."

The Lawton chamber co-hosts the event with chambers from Altus, Chickasha, Duncan, Elgin, Frederick and Walters.